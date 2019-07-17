OMAHA - For many, Social Security is a critical component of retirement, and often complicated.
For farmers, Social Security raises more questions, including benefits, earnings, what counts as wages and the cash renting of farmland.
Experts recommend using several sources to support your retirement, including savings, Social Security and working part time, perhaps on the farm.
AARP state director Sean Voskuhl says it’s important to get good advice.
“For farmers, who are often land rich and cash poor, and may not have traditional retirement funds, Social Security benefits are a big part of retirement planning. How your farm is taxed and set up as a business effects your Social Security benefits. And, it’s just one piece of the retirement, succession and estate plan for farmers. Bring up Social Security conversations with your accountant and financial planner to find what mix of options are available for you.”
Voskuhl says protecting your Social Security benefits is important, as well.
He says the Federal Trade Commission reported a surge in late 2018 in scams involving fake Social Security Administration employees.