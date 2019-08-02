NORFOLK - Congressman Jeff Fortenberry talked about what’s going on in Washington as well as answered numerous questions from the public at a town hall in Norfolk Friday.
Fortenberry said 2019 Appropriations Committee work he’s helped with included $650 million toward flood recovery, $680 million in rural broadband to create a digital ecosystem, and $2 billion into the Food and Drug Administration.
He said a couple legislative initiatives he’s currently working on are the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act and the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act.
Forteberry said he also recently got back from a trip to the southern board in El Paso Texas where he surveyed the immigration situation.
He said the areas where they hold immigrants are not concentration camps.
"People are being treated with extraordinary care, very humanly. These are large tent structures, air conditioned, people can rest, they have access to food, and they're immediately given medical care after they're searched for any contraband. Then they go into processing."
One question Fortenberry received was about USMCA and if it will get ratified by the U.S.
He said he hopes it gets ratified, but it might get caught up in fall politics and into the presidential election cycle.