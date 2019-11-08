WASHINGTON, D.C. - Earlier this week nine U.S. citizens, including six children, were killed near the U.S. – Mexico border as they got caught in the crossfire of a cartel war.
Congressman Adrian Smith who recently visited the border tells News Talk WJAG that violence is inexcusable, especially being so close to the border.
"It's unacceptable that there is so much violence so close to the border. Some would say that if it's on their (Mexican) side of the border its okay, but we need to expect better than that because it inevitably spills over."
Smith says the violence was terrible and hopes that Mexico can get the cartel situation figured out.
U.S. Senator Ben Sasse says this is what happens when Mexico’s politicians look the other way and let drug cartels bribe their way to power.