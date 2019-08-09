NORFOLK - As the summer vacation wraps up for students, that means school supplies are once again needed.
The annual Stuff the Bus program is set to have its distribution event Saturday.
Executive Director for CASA of Northeast Nebraska Ruth Matthews Mott says the program helps out any child from kindergarten to high school, and donation bins have been placed out at area stores.
"The last count I had was 329 kids. We put buses out at different places and people donated school supplies. We then count it all and sort it out to make sure we have enough, and if we don't we take the cash donations and purchase the items for the kids."
Executive Director for the Norfolk Family Coalition Leonor Fuhrer says this year they received a large number of applications of those in need, so it’s really amazing to see the community pitch in to help.
"We describe Stuff the Bus as education is prevention towards poverty. When a child comes to school prepared to learn and eager to learn it sets them up for success the rest of the year."
Matthews Mott says it’s always great to see the smile on the faces of the children picking out their supplies.
She says in all of her time working with the program this is the most kids she has seen in need and the community really stepped up to help.
Donation bins will be out the remainder of the month.