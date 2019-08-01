NORFOLK - As you enjoy the sounds of Music in the Park Thursday night, you’re invited to take part in the Community Fishing Night.
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Outdoor Education Specialist Larry Pape says they hold these type of events all over the state and it’s always a great time.
Pape says staff with the Game and Parks will be on hand to help you catch some fish if needed.
He says fishing is a great way for families to get outside and spend time together.
Pape says if you own fishing equipment you’re encouraged to bring it.
It’s set for Thursday night 7 to 9 at Skyview Lake.