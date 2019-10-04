STANTON - Two Columbus men were arrested in Stanton on multiple charges.
According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, earlier this week two men who were reported as acting suspicious near an abandoned rural residence southeast of Stanton were arrested.
37-year-old Anthony Fuerhoff was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and a probation violation.
The other subject fled and was later arrested near the location on an ATV.
Twenty-four-year-old Devin Zollars was arrested on charges of driving during suspension, criminal trespass, ATV violaiton and a Platte County Arrest Warrant.
An abandoned pickup that was connected to both men was also recovered in the area that had been used in recent criminal activity in Colfax and Pierce County.
Both men were jailed and further charges are possible in several jurisdictions.