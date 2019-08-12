NELIGH - A Colorado man was arrested Saturday night near Neligh on marijuana charges.
According to Nebraska State Patrol Lieutenant Jim Bills, a trooper stopped a northbound car for failure to obey a stop sign on Highway 14.
After making contact with the occupants of the vehicle, a search was conducted and the search resulted in the discovery of several ounces of marijuana located in a bag of dog food.
A passenger in the vehicle, Joshua Person from Julesburg, Colorado, was cited for more than an ounce and less than a pound of marijuana.
He was given a court date in the Antelope County Court and released.