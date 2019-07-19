LEIGH - Lots of fun entertainment is planned for the Colfax County Fair in Leigh this weekend.
President of the fair board, Brad Bruhn says it started Wednesday and will go till Sunday.
Bruhn says a man by the name of Joe Hall will perform Friday.
"He's putting on a show here at the fairgrounds at 9 P.M. He's an Elvis tribute artist and does a really good job. He's been all over the country doing this."
Bruhn says on Saturday there will be a 5K run/walk, frog races in the evening, the Nebraska Bush Pullers at 7, and a Dylan Bloom Band dance at 9:30.
He says on Sunday there will be a parade at 4:30 and a juggling show with Sean Emery at 6:30.
For more information visit ColfaxCountyFair.Com.