MADISON - There was some debate at the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday about permanently closing part of a minimum-maintenance road.
The road up for consideration was 829th Road between 549th and 550th Avenue and Chairman Ron Schmidt gave up his seat due to a conflict of interest because he owns the property there.
Scott Schmidt spoke in favor of the abandonment and said they would like to close a minimum of 1,320 feet of the road eastward of the 549th Avenue intersection and then put a turnaround at the end of it on their property for large trucks.
Scott said the reason for the abandonment is to construct and operate four poultry barns with Lincoln Premium Poultry beside the road.
Mark Fitzgerald, a Norfolk attorney who represented Melvin and Mamie Klein and their daughters who own the land on the other side of the road said the Klein’s are opposed to the closure.
"Abandonment of the minimum-maintenance road will diminish the value of their property, make it more difficult to farm, and make it more difficult to find tenants who are willing to make their way around a barrier that would be on the West side."
Commissioner Troy Uhlir said no action could be taken, but they can at the next meeting in two weeks.