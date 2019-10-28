NORFOLK - With harvest in full swing farmers are reminded to clean out their combine when going from field to field.
Extension Educator for Madison, Pierce, & Antelope Counties Wayne Ohnesorg says as much as 150 pounds of biomaterial is retained in your combine, including chaff, grain, and weed seed.
Ohnesorg says you don’t want that to be transferred to a new field.
He says while it is impossible to remove all material from a combine, effort following the harvest of fields can be valuable in reducing movement of weed seed and other material from one field to another.
Ohnesorg says to prevent the spreading of weed seed farmers should remove problem weeds prior to harvest to prevent contamination of the combine, and consider harvest order to prevent carrying seed of problem weeds to currently clean fields.
He adds at the end of the harvest season, a full combine clean-out should be completed for maintenance of the machine.