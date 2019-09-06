NORFOLK - The City of Norfolk requested a hard surfacing waiver during Monday’s Norfolk City Council meeting.
City Engineer Steve Rames told council members the waiver is for property located one and half miles east of Victory Road and Northeast Industrial
Rames said it’s for the Northeast Industrial Water Tower project.
"We're requesting a hard surfacing waiver beyond 100 feet. So we are proposing that we would pave that out to 100 feet off of Industrial Highway. That's gets us about 55 feet north of the right of way. It's about another 100 to 120 feet up to the fence compound that the tower would be inside."
The council voted unanimously to approve the waiver.