NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission recommended a hard surfacing waiver being requested by the City during Tuesday’s meeting.
Staff Engineer John Cahill told the commissioners the waiver is for property located one and half miles east of Victory Road and Northeast Industrial Highway.
He said it’s for the Northeast Industrial Water Tower project, which is 90-percent designed and set to be constructed the next construction season.
Cahill added the City would pave the first 100 feet off of Northeast Industrial Highway.
The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the hard surfacing waiver.