NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council made way for the construction of a new water tank.
During Monday night’s meeting, City Engineer Steve Rames told the council members they received six bids for the Northeast Industrial Elevated Water Tank project.
Rames said Olsson Associates is working with the City on this project and it’s recommended Gerard Tank & Steel be awarded the contract for nearly $1.8 million.
"Olsson's has contacted four municipalities that they (Gerard) are doing work for or have done work for. In that vetting process there were no flags raised in terms of the quality of the work, the level of experience, and the design team that was tasked with the project."
A representative from one of the other bidders Caldwell Tanks expressed concern with the experience Gerard would have constructing a tank of this size.
Rames replied he is confident in Gerard doing the job and has no concerns.
The council voted unanimously to approve the contract to Gerard Tank & Steel.