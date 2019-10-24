NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved a substantial change order to a construction contract.
During Monday’s meeting, City Engineer Steve Rames told the council members the change order is with JJK Construction for the 2019 Norfolk Bridge Repairs.
Rames said it was determined the bridge on First Street over the North Fork of the Elkhorn River is in need of more repair than previously thought, and the change order adds around $177,000 to the original $500,000 contract.
He said the work adds 48 days to the timetable for the repairs.
The council voted unanimously to approve the change order.