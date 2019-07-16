NORFOLK - After advertising to bid for a second time, the Norfolk City Council approved a construction contract.
During Monday night’s meeting, City Engineer Steve Rames told the council members they received two bids for the reconstruction of Braasch Avenue from 5th to 1st Street.
Rames said the bid from Penro Construction out of Pender did come in higher than the estimate, but there are areas where some cost saving measures can be implemented.
"This project is bid what we call a foundation course. In this particular case the contractor bid crushed aggregate. If we can find some recycled crushed concrete, there would be a reasonable savings for us. Potentially in the tune of $100,000."
Rames added work is set to begin in spring 2020.
The council voted unanimously to approve the contract.