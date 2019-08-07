NORFOLK - For the second time in over a year, the Norfolk City Council approved the first step for the Sunset Plaza Mall to get a major facelift.
During Monday night’s meeting, it was requested the mall be designated as an Enhanced Employment District to partially fund a major improvement project for the mall.
Finance Officer Randy Gates told the council members the request originally passed by the council last summer, but it was ultimately rescinded after Herberger’s announced it was closing.
Michael Carter representing the mall, said a proposed one percent occupation tax would be applied only to purchases made at retailers in the enhanced area district, and the funding would help with the redevelopment of the area including Herberger’s.
"Currently we're talking with four to five tenants because no major tenants now are in the 85,000 to 90,000 square foot size which is what the Herberger's currently is. We need to demise that premise into three or four different bays maybe even five depending the configurations."
Carter added the plan is to begin charging the tax on March 1 after approval from the council at a future meeting.
The council voted unanimously to designate Sunset Plaza Mall as an Enhanced Employment District.