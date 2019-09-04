NORFOLK - After more than two months of work and preparation, the Norfolk City Council gave final approval to the fiscal year 2019-20 city budget at its meeting Tuesday night.
City Administrator Andy Colvin told council members this past year, Norfolk has seen a lot of projects be completed as well as have work begin continuing to meet and exceed the needs of the community.
He also said the property tax levy is staying at 25 and half cents per $100 of valuation.
Mayor Josh Moenning said he is pleased with the budget and it reflects growth.
"I think it positions us well to expand resources necessary to meet a new standard of expectations on street construction, maintenance, and infrastructure modernization. I think it also allows us to continue to emphasize public safety excellence, economic development growth, and creating a quality culture of life that is unique (compared) to anywhere else in the state of Nebraska."
The council voted to approve the budget on all three readings.