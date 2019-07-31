WASHINGTON D.C. - Some changes are in the works when it comes to animal disease traceability and official livestock identification.
Chelsea Good, the vice president of government and industry affairs at the Livestock Marketing Association says the current federal rules only relate to a limited population of cattle.
Good says what is changing however, is what constitutes as official identification.
"USDA made an announcement recently as it relates to the animal disease traceability in the United States, and moving away from the metal bright tags counting as official animal ID, and instead what USDA wants to move to is by 2023 only electronic RFID tags are going to county as official ID."
Today, the animal disease traceability program is limited to the adult and high-risk populations of beef cattle.
Good adds the Livestock Marketing Association and its members are hoping it stays that way for the foreseeable future.