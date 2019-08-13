NIOBRARA - A celebratory community event is set to take place Tuesday in honor of Highway 12 reopening.
District Three Engineer with the Nebraska Department of Transportation Kevin Domogalla tells News Talk WJAG getting Highway 12 reopened has been a tremendous challenge and he’s proud of everyone involved to make this happen.
Domogalla says this has been months in the making.
"Hawkins Construction was the successful bidder on that project. June 5th was when the contract was awarded and they've been working nonstop since that time to build a temporary bridge for Highway 12 traffic. The permanent bridge over the Morman Canal is going to take some time. That won't be finished until next fall."
Domogalla says seven bridges in the district were closed due to the March flood and four are still being worked on.
The location of the ceremony will be on the west end of the Mormon Canal Bridge just east of where the temporary road diverges to the bridge, and start at 2 Tuesday afternoon.