Highway 12 reopening

CARS GO over the temporary bridge on Highway 12 west of Niobrara on Saturday afternoon. The March flood took out the old bridge after the Spencer Dam broke. In the background is what’s left of  the old bridge. 

 Aaron Beckman photo

NIOBRARA - A celebratory community event is set to take place Tuesday in honor of Highway 12 reopening.

District Three Engineer with the Nebraska Department of Transportation Kevin Domogalla tells News Talk WJAG getting Highway 12 reopened has been a tremendous challenge and he’s proud of everyone involved to make this happen.

Domogalla says this has been months in the making.

"Hawkins Construction was the successful bidder on that project. June 5th was when the contract was awarded and they've been working nonstop since that time to build a temporary bridge for Highway 12 traffic. The permanent bridge over the Morman Canal is going to take some time. That won't be finished until next fall."

Domogalla says seven bridges in the district were closed due to the March flood and four are still being worked on.

The location of the ceremony will be on the west end of the Mormon Canal Bridge just east of where the temporary road diverges to the bridge, and start at 2 Tuesday afternoon.

Tags

In other news

Keith Kube Commentary for Tuesday August 13

Keith Kube Commentary for Tuesday August 13

I am not a big fan of saying we must learn history so we don’t repeat it. History is about all the things that went wrong or were very unusual and not about things that went right. 