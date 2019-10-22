NORFOLK - The Elkhorn Valley Museum is set to celebrate and host Johnny Carson’s birthday party Wednesday.
Executive Director Jo Beth Cox says they’ll have party games, birthday crafts, screenings of the Tonight Show episodes, and birthday cake.
Cox says they’re also going to do something new this year.
"This year we're trying a monologue challenge so we're going to have kids and adults test their comedic skills with a monologue contest. They're going to read the monologue off of the card just like Johnny would have done. It's going to be really fun."
Cox says the party is set for Wednesday from 5 to 7 at the Elkhorn Valley Museum.
It’s free and open to the public.