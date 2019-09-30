OMAHA - Cattle producers are invited to attend a rally this week to protest the relatively low prices of cattle, compared to the high prices of retail beef.
The Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska and the Organization for Competitive Markets are hosting the “Stop the Stealin” event.
ICON Director Al Davis tells News Talk WJAG farmers and ranchers own and care for cattle 365 days a year and are going broke.
"About 35 years ago it was about 70% of every dollar came back home and today it's around 38.5%. What that has developed into is just a real crisis in the ability for farmers and ranchers to make ends meet. We think there are a number of issues that need to be addressed by the federal government to redress some of the problems in the industry."
Davis says they will share six actions President Trump and Secretary Perdue can take today to save the U.S. cattle market including reducing the amount of foreign beef imported into the United States and cease all efforts to reopen the U.S. to Brazilian beef.
It’s set for Wednesday 9:30 to 4 at the Ramada Inn in Omaha…3321 South 72nd.
It’s free and for more info go to IndependentCattlemen.com.