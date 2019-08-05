STANTON - A traffic stop turned up a number of paraphernalia in Stanton County.
According to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol, on Sunday a trooper observed a Nissan Rogue speeding on Highway 15 near Pilger, and during the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, marijuana, unknown pills, drug paraphernalia, approximately 40 fraudulent credits cards and identification cards, and forgery equipment.
The passenger, 27-year-old Steve Munoz of Altadena, California, was arrested for identity theft, possession of forged documents, possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana – less than one ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful manufacture of a financial transaction device, possession of a financial transaction forgery device, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, and criminal impersonation.
Munoz was transported to the Madison County Jail.
The driver was not involved in the fraudulent activity. He was cited for speeding and released.