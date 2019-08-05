Fraudulent Cards

STANTON - A traffic stop turned up a number of paraphernalia in Stanton County.

According to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol, on Sunday a trooper observed a Nissan Rogue speeding on Highway 15 near Pilger, and during the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, marijuana, unknown pills, drug paraphernalia, approximately 40 fraudulent credits cards and identification cards, and forgery equipment.

The passenger, 27-year-old Steve Munoz of Altadena, California, was arrested for identity theft, possession of forged documents, possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana – less than one ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful manufacture of a financial transaction device, possession of a financial transaction forgery device, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, and criminal impersonation.

Munoz was transported to the Madison County Jail.

The driver was not involved in the fraudulent activity. He was cited for speeding and released.

Tags

In other news

Mayor pleads not guilty to abuse, oppression

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) - A central Nebraska mayor has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he threatened the job of a police officer investigating a fight outside a bar for which the mayor has been charged.

GOP senator from Nebraska: Party is enabling white supremacy

GOP senator from Nebraska: Party is enabling white supremacy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Republican state lawmaker from Nebraska is blasting his party for "enabling white supremacy in our country" and calling on the state's all-GOP congressional delegation to speak out against President Donald Trump's inflammatory comments about minorities.