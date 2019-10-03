NORFOLK - The 7th annual Buddy Walk for Down syndrome is set for this weekend at the Norfolk Family YMCA.
Co-Chair Gary Shada says they hold the event at this time every year because October is National Down Syndrome Awareness Month.
Shada says the Buddy Walk is all about inclusion and acceptance of individuals with Down syndrome.
He says if it’s a nice enough day, they’ll walk outside.
"We will exit the front of the YMCA and then go to Benjamin Avenue. We will then head west until we get to the canal and then we'll take that trail up to the new playground and water park that they have there. Then we'll go right back to the YMCA."
Shada says you’ll then be able to enjoy hot dogs or Wragge dogs and get a coupon for ice cream and French fries from Burger King. There will also be plenty of games and activities.
It’s set for Saturday at 10 A.M. at the YMCA and you can register for it at NENDSA.Org.