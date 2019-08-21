NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council gave authorization to advertise bids for the 2019 Norfolk Bridge Repairs.
During Monday’s meeting, City Engineer Steve Rames told the council members the three bridges being repaired include North 1st Street, Benjamin Avenue, and Elm Avenue.
Rames said construction could start this fall, however the Elm Avenue Bridge was requested to be started after school was out next summer.
He added the projects are anticipated to take about two months to complete.
The council voted unanimously to advertise for bids.