NORFOLK - The City of Norfolk will be starting on a bridge repair project north of Norfolk Tuesday.
City Engineer Steve Rames says crews will be doing repair work on the First Street bridge north of Benjamin Avenue over the flood control.
Rames says it’ll take about a month and require a full lane closure.
"We're pretty confident we can get that one in and get the deck repaired. There's quite a bit of delamination going on with it, so that project is mainly focused on the deck repairs but there is some under bridge repairs that will go on."
Rames says traffic will be rerouted to 13th Street and local access will be maintained for local residents and businesses.
He says other bridges that need repairs include the Elm Avenue bridge over the North Fork River, and the Benjamin Avenue bridge over the levee.
He says they might not get to those before winter sets in.