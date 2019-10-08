NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area United Way’s 2020 campaign is underway and one of the 22 organizations supported by your contributions provides support and encouragement to school aged youth.
Boone Central TeamMates continues to grow year after year with help from the United Way.
Coordinator Sarah Bird says the core of the program is having a mentor meet with a student once a week.
"It focuses on relationships and the strengths of our students. Our mentors and mentees get matched based on their interests and hobbies and they work together to build that trusting and and caring relationship."
Bird says the United Way funding plays a significant role for the organization as it helps with mentor training.
She says last year they had 40 matches.
For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.