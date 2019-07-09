NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public Library worked with teens from the Alternatives for Success Program this past school year after receiving grant funding for a special book club.
Youth Services Librarian Amber Peterson says the students took part in the Great Stories Club that focuses on big picture issues.
"This year we talked a lot about empathy, and what it means to walk in someone else's shoes and accept other people for who they are, and also what it means to be a hero. We read six different books over the course of the year and we talked about these big picture themes. At the end of the project the kids really wanted to do a culminating thing so we did this mural."
Peterson says analyzing these books also gave the students a chance to talk about social justice, diversity, and culture.
She says the mural is on display in the lobby of the library throughout the month.