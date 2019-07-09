Great Stories Club

AMBER PETERSON, assistant youth services librarian, explains concepts from the graphic novel adaptation “Kindred” by Octavia E. Butler at the Norfolk Public Library. In the weekly meetings, students discussed plot, characters and themes.

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public Library worked with teens from the Alternatives for Success Program this past school year after receiving grant funding for a special book club.

Youth Services Librarian Amber Peterson says the students took part in the Great Stories Club that focuses on big picture issues.

"This year we talked a lot about empathy, and what it means to walk in someone else's shoes and accept other people for who they are, and also what it means to be a hero. We read six different books over the course of the year and we talked about these big picture themes. At the end of the project the kids really wanted to do a culminating thing so we did this mural."

Peterson says analyzing these books also gave the students a chance to talk about social justice, diversity, and culture.

She says the mural is on display in the lobby of the library throughout the month.

