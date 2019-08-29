NORFOLK - Blueprint Nebraska’s strategic planning process was the main topic of discussion at the Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce’s annual forum in Norfolk Wednesday.
Nebraska Chamber President Bryan Slone says the forums allow the State Chamber to gather input from business leaders on important issues, while providing a summary of recent state legislation impacting the business community.
Executive Director for Blueprint Nebraska Jim Smith says recently steering committee members have developed a comprehensive report that identifies areas for Nebraska to focus on to obtain economic prosperity for everyone.
"If you had one starting point with all of this with the message we're bringing driving productivity, it's going to be the broadband issue. There are gaps across our state with broadband coverage, and you can't have increases in automation and innovation if you have gaps in broadband coverage so we have to address that problem. I know the legislature is working on that."
To view the report in full visit Blueprint-Nebraska.Org.