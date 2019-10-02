MADISON - A local nonprofit corporation has reached out to the Madison County Board of Commissioners in its expansion effort.
At the meeting Tuesday the board considered a resolution authorizing the issuance of revenue bonds in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $3.1 million on behalf of Behavior Health Specialists.
The county would finance a portion of the costs of acquiring a building located at 1824 and 1900 Vicki Lane in Norfolk.
Executive Director Jay Fleecs said he and the staff have noticed an increased need in the services they offer.
Fleecs said the waiting list for some of their services is very high.
"When this came up, we thought about how great it would be to put all services under one roof, because currently we have three different buildings. We would also be able to expand our services."
The board approved the resolution 2 to 0 with Commissioner Troy Uhlir abstaining since he is on the Behavioral Health board.