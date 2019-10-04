NORFOLK - A local health care facility has its own health care hero on staff.
Stephen Bebb, a Medication and Certified Nursing Aide at Heritage of Bel-Air is the recipient of a special award.
Social Service Director Tracy Zamora says Bebb received the 2019 Health Care Hero Award from the Nebraska Nursing Facility Association.
"It is for all of the CNA's throughout Nebraska and the nomination that I provided to them was in regards to his kind, compassionate, loving way that he takes of our residents, and how much they enjoy him. He is going to school to be a nurse so we know that he will also be a great nurse when he gets through his schooling."
Zamora says Bebb was presented the award last week at the annual Fall Convention Awards luncheon.
She says the residents love to interact with Stephen and they all enjoy their time together.