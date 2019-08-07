MADISON - There’s a new scam going around Northeast Nebraska that the Madison County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be aware of.
According to Sheriff Todd Volk, they’ve received numerous complaints of a scam where the caller is telling people that their child has been kidnapped and to get the child released they need to pay anywhere from $2000 to $50,000.
This is a scam that is possibly coming from the Mexico area. Do not send them any money and do not give them any personal information.
Check on your child or family members to make sure and report the call to the Sheriff’s Office or your local Law Enforcement Agency.