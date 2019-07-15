OMAHA - If you’re planning to go on a vacation yet this summer, be careful how and where you get your airline tickets.
Public Affairs Director for Triple A, Rose White says the Better Business Bureau is warning the public to use caution.
White says BBB Scam Tracker is receiving reports of scammers pretending to be online airline ticket brokers.
"They cancel your airline ticket reservations, but not before charging you. If you come across a company you haven't dealt with before, research it before making any purchases. Look on BBB.Org for reviews and feedback from previous customers."
White says if something doesn’t feel right, hang up and contact your credit card company.
For more ways to protect yourself from travel scams visit BBB.Org/TravelScam.