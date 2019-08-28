LINCOLN - With school back in session, the risk of your child contracting head lice rises.
Nebraska Extension Urban Entomologist Jody Green says to search for head lice use a fine-toothed comb to part your child's hair, and then shine a bright light onto their scalp.
She says they appear white or darker colored, and you can also find the eggs which are laid on the hair shaft next to the scalp.
Green says lice is usually spread by contact with clothing or other personal items like combs, brushes, or towels used by an infected person.
She says also treat all family members with active lice at the same time to prevent re-infestation between treated and contagious members.
For more information go to Extension.UNL.EDU.