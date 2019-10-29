Police Lights

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in a home that caught fire in northwestern Iowa.

The home that burned Sunday was owned by David Davenport, a longtime real estate agent and developer who died of a stroke Friday at the age of 66.

Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew declined to offer additional information about the investigation. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is also looking into the matter.

Sergeant Bluff and Sioux City firefighters responded to the fire at 8:30 a.m. on the outskirts of Sioux City.

Tags

In other news

Dismemberment evidence allowed in murder trial

Dismemberment evidence allowed in murder trial

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota judge has ruled that dismemberment evidence can be used in the trial of a man accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her remains in a river in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Keith Kube Commentary for Tuesday October 29

Keith Kube Commentary for Tuesday October 29

It is becoming ever more difficult to accept the condescension, incompetence and corruption of the  diplomates, lobbyists and political consultants, not to mention the media, in this country. 