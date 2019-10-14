NORFOLK - The Norfolk Community Theatre is getting right into its second play of the season with auditions for it starting Tuesday.
Board President Libby McKay says this play is called “A Wrinkle in Time”.
McKay says it centers around a girl named Meg who is the young heroine of the play.
"She goes and travels through these different worlds in search of her father who disappeared and is trapped by this being in one of the worlds. So she, her little brother, and her friend meet some interesting characters and monsters along the way."
McKay says they’re looking for a wide variety of people to audition for this show and even people to help construct the set or work behind the scenes.
Auditions are set for Tuesday and Wednesday night at 7 at the Cox Activities Center Theatre on the campus of Northeast Community College.
For more information visit NCTheatre.Org.