NORFOLK - Auditions for Norfolk Community Theatre’s first play of the season are here.
Board President and one of the directors Libby McKay says this year each of their three plays will be science fiction based.
McKay says the first show is a musical called Little Shop of Horrors by Howard Ashman with music by Alan Menken.
"It is the story of poor little Seymour working in his flower shop and crushing on this girl named Audrey. Then an alien plant that likes blood comes in and shakes everything up. It's got some fun elements and will be a good October show choice."
McKay says they’re looking for a variety of people for the show including actors, singers, technicians, and painters.
She says if you plan to audition for a singing role, prepare 30 seconds of a song to sing, preferably from another stage musical.
Auditions will take place Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 at the Cox Activities Center on the campus of Northeast Community College.
For more information visit NCTheatre.Org.