NORFOLK - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, Troop B-Norfolk participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over grant, which ran from August 16th through September 2nd.
The special enforcement, which primarily focused on high visibility patrols for drug and alcohol related violations, was conducted from August 16th through September 3rd. During that period, thirty troopers worked 1342 hours, issued 213 speeding citations, arrested 11 Drunk Drivers, apprehended 3 fugitives, issued a total of 284 citations, and contacted 861 motorists.
“Enforcement grants such as this allow troopers more time to focus strictly on impaired drivers and highway safety activities,” said Lieutenant Jim Bills, Traffic Services, Troop-B, Norfolk.
The special enforcement effort took place all hours of the day and night in all areas of the Troop area. “These grants add much more flexibility for supervisors to schedule the troopers at all hours of the night and day,” stated Lt. Jim Stover, Traffic Services, Troop B, Norfolk.
Grant funds also allow Troopers more time to help motorists that became stranded due to flat tires and other mechanical problems with their vehicles. Troopers assisted 46 motorists with various vehicle issues over the course of the grant.