NORFOLK - Around 35 students toured the Nebraska Public Power District’s Norfolk operation for a utility career day Wednesday.
Careers Outreach Specialist Kim Liedbig says the students also participated in demonstrations and activities to learn about the different career opportunities available at NPPD.
Liedbig says it’s a great opportunity for the kids to see what jobs are out there.
"A lot of our employees are getting ready to retire and we need to get kids interested in different careers. They are our future workforce. At NPPD a lot of our jobs are hands-on type jobs so we are trying to emphasize those type of areas. Those skilled trade areas the mechanics, welders, electricians, line technicians, and substation technicians."
Liedbig added some of the hands on activities included virtual reality goggles to see what it’s like on a top of a wind turbine and working in the call center to see how to deal with outages.
Students from Norfolk High, Norfolk Catholic and Battle Creek were in attendance.