OMAHA - Appreciate the bugs. That’s a phrase you don’t hear often but Creighton University entomology professor Dr. Ted Burk says 40% of all insect species are threatened with extinction over the next 10 years.
Dr. Burk tells News Talk WJAG with the population of insects significantly decreasing, that’s more of a problem than people realize.
Burk says most think of insects as a nuisance.
"But in fact insects provide literally billions of dollars worth of services to us. Both directly to the human economy through things like pollination of crops, but also a lot of what are called ecosystem services. They are the major predators on other insects, the major food for birds and fresh water fish, and also get rid of carcasses, animal droppings and things in the environment."
Burk recommends keeping an open mind and being more tolerant of insects in order to keep populations from diminishing at rapid rates.
He says using less pesticides and planting more native crops can ensure that other species are safe to share the planet with us.