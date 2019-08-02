NELIGH - The Antelope County fairgrounds have already been busy the past couple days, filled up with 4H and FFA kids.
The fair continues on Friday and will run through Sunday with plenty to do for everyone.
President of the Antelope County Ag Society, Kenny Reinke says Joe Diffie will be performing at 8 Friday.
"We're excited to have Joe in town, he's got some great hits and a lot of number one's. We'll have Backroad Spirits in the beer garden perform after Joe."
Reinke says on Saturday there will be an antique tractor parade at 3:30 and a demolition derby at 7 with plenty to see and eat before that.
Reinke says there is no gate admission, the only thing you have to pay for is the grandstand events.
To see where you can get tickets or for more information visit AntelopeCoFair.Com.