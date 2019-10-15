NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public Schools Foundation is thriving thanks to generous donations from the community.
At the Board of Education meeting Monday night Executive Director Sarah Dittmer provided an update on the foundation and where the money raised is going.
Dittmer said the impact of the foundations scholarship program is big.
"Over $64,000 in traditional scholarships were awarded to the graduating members of the class of 2019. In addition, we awarded another $10,000 in dual credit scholarships. The high school has seen phenomenal growth in the dual credit course interest by our students."
Dittmer said they’ve also received nearly $257,000 in career academy pledges.
She said the NPS staff campaign this year raised around $24,500 with 66 percent staff participation.
Dittmer said another big funding source they are looking forward to is the Traditions Breakfast October 24th.