NORFOLK - The fall season is known for a lot of things and it’s also the prime season for animal collisions for drivers.
Tanner Lancaster, a State Farm agent in Norfolk says Nebraska drivers rank 22nd in nation for animal collisions, including deer, dogs, and farm animals.
Lancaster says there are some things you should do if the unfortunate does happen and you collide with an animal.
He says the unfortunate does happen and you collide with an animal the number one thing to do is make sure you’re in a safe place and out of any danger.
Lancaster says make sure you’re using extra caution when on the road and slowdown in known animal crossing zones.
He adds as always wear your seatbelt.