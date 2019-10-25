Deer Season

NORFOLK - The fall season is known for a lot of things and it’s also the prime season for animal collisions for drivers.

Tanner Lancaster, a State Farm agent in Norfolk says Nebraska drivers rank 22nd in nation for animal collisions, including deer, dogs, and farm animals.

Lancaster says there are some things you should do if the unfortunate does happen and you collide with an animal.

He says the unfortunate does happen and you collide with an animal the number one thing to do is make sure you’re in a safe place and out of any danger.

Lancaster says make sure you’re using extra caution when on the road and slowdown in known animal crossing zones.

He adds as always wear your seatbelt.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska board forecasts more money for state lawmakers

Nebraska board forecasts more money for state lawmakers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska will get an extra $266 million in tax revenue for the state budget between now and June 2021, based on new estimates that could give lawmakers more wiggle room to pay for state government services and cut property taxes.