NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved an amendment to a water and sewer extension project.
City Engineer Steve Rames told the council members the change is to the agreement with JEO Consulting Group for the Norfolk Victory Road Water and Sanitary Sewer Extension Project.
Rames said the change adds water and sewer extensions to the church at the north end of the project, as well as extends services to the Langemeier property.
He added with prices coming in substantially below the estimate, typically this would be done in a project like this.
The council voted 7 to1 to approve the amendment to the contract with JEO with Councilman Fred Wiebelhaus voting against.