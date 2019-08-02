LINCOLN - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Lincoln girl.
The Lincoln Police Department is attempting to locate 14-year-old Camille "Millie" Iacono.
Iacono is a white female, 5'8, 105 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair with blonde highlights.
She was last seen wearing a black dress, with a pink pattern.
Iacono may be with an unknown male in a red SUV with possible Texas license plates that was last seen heading south.
Lincoln Police believe Iacono may be in danger.
If you have information please call 911 or the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000.