Alleged shooter to move residence

MADISON - The 26-year-old Norfolk woman accused of shooting a passenger in her vehicle in February will no longer be staying with her parents.
According to our news gathering partners at the Norfolk Daily News, in a bond review hearing in Madison County District Court Monday morning, Jamie Rodriguez was given permission to move to an undisclosed location.
Rodriguez’s attorney, Korey Reiman, said his client had been harassed while at her parents' home, and she feared for her safety.
She has pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault and to use of a firearm to commit a felony — charges that each carry a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison. The weapon charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.
Reiman made a motion to continue the pretrial but to leave the original trial date — September 9th at 9 a.m. — on the trial list.
Kube sustained the motion and continued the pretrial to August 26th at 9 a.m.