ABLION - An Albion man was arrested for attempted murder following an incident late Monday evening.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the Albion Police Department received a report of a shot being fired at a person in Albion.
The reporting party was standing on the rear deck of his home when a known subject drove by the property multiple times. As the subject drove by a second time, he fired a single shot from a handgun at the resident and drove away. The resident was not injured.
The Albion Police Department requested assistance from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol, and officers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle at a residence at 824 South 11th street.
The suspect was then arrested during a traffic stop without incident.
Forty-one-year-old Charlie Melgoza was lodged in Boone County Jail for attempted murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and making terroristic threats.