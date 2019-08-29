NORFOLK - The time is almost here for the 70th annual Norfolk Beef Expo sponsored by the Agri-Business Council of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce.
Expo organizer Tony Schwartz says it will all take place at the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex and the first day of it, next Saturday, is mostly for check in which begins at noon and then a fitting competition after that at 6:30.
Schwartz says on Sunday they’ll kick the show off in the morning at 9 and then go all day.
"After the show and selection of the champions at 5 we'll have a premium auction which gives kids a little bit of extra money for their animals. We do have a terminal show so this will be the final show for those animals and they will be shipped off to Tyson as they give us a good bid for the animals."
Schwartz says high school juniors and seniors who exhibit at the expo and are planning to major in agri-business or a related field may also apply for a $500 scholarship which needs to be turned in no later than October 14th.
Students ages 8 to 19 interested in participating in the show must fully complete the Beef Expo Entry Form and Animal Care Form and submit them to the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce no later than next Tuesday.