MADISON - Two families who had previously discussed a road abandonment in Madison County were able to reach a compromise Tuesday at the Board of Commissioners meeting.
The road up for consideration was 829th Road between 549th and 550th Avenue.
Chairman Ron Schmidt gave up his seat due to a conflict of interest as his family wants to close part of the road to construct four poultry barns.
Originally it was discussed there would be a turnaround at the end of the closed part, but the Schmidt’s and the adjoining land owner and tenants decided on putting a locked gate at the west end.
There will also be an easement in place before the road is closed.
Scott Schmidt, who is looking to move back to the area and help with the operation said he’s glad a compromise could be reached.
"I just want to thank the board for their time. If we would have realized an easement was an available option initially we would have put that on the table. We didn't realize it until after the meeting two weeks ago that it was a potential and proactive path forward. We thank you for your consideration of that."
The motion to close part of the road and put a locked gate up was approved 2-0.