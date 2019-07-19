WASHINGTON D.C. - While the U.S. House of Representatives enters a sort of disarray, Senators are pushing for passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
Senator Pat Roberts of Kansas, chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, spoke on the Senate floor Tuesday supporting passage of USMCA.
Roberts says the current trade climate and farm economy shows the need of USMCA for agriculture.
"The uncertainty regarding U.S. trade policy has led some of our most important trading partners to turn to our competitors. That is sadly true. At a time when the U.S. agriculture industry is facing new trade retaliation threats on top of the challenging agriculture economy, we must offer greater certainty and predictability for the farmers and ranchers across the country."
Mexico has already ratified USMCA, and Canada is working to do the same. But, the political divide in Washington, and the upcoming 2020 election cycle, appears to be threatening U.S. approval, for now.