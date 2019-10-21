WASHINGTON D.C - Corn-state lawmakers are urging farmers who are frustrated by Environmental Protection Agency’s supplemental proposal to submit comments.
Republican Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa says to make your comments known.
"That's the way we will make an impact is by submitting those comments to the EPA during this open comment period to make sure they understand they are going back on what President Donald Trump directed them to do."
House Democrat Cheri Bustos of Illinois said the deal falls short and said farmers should make more noise.
EPA plans to hold a public hearing on the proposal October 30th in Michigan and will open a public comment period for another 30 days after that.
The agency plans to finalize its action later this year.